Bravo, Narine help Renegades silence Thunder

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) – A tidy all-round performance from Dwayne Bravo and steady bowling from fellow West Indies Twenty20 star Sunil Narine contributed to a 49-run victory for the Melbourne Renegades over defending champions Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League on Thursday.

Bravo collected 2-27 from his allotted four overs and Narine 2-32 from his four, as the Thunder, chasing 180 for victory, were bowled out in 19.1 overs in the third match of this year’s competition at the Docklands Stadium.

Andre Russell, another West Indies T20 star, failed to fire with the bat again, scoring just two, as all but three of the Thunder’s batsmen fell for single figure scores to give the Renegades their first home victory since the 2014-15 season.

Earlier, Bravo struck a four and two sixes in 24 from 16 balls for the Renegades, but it was their captain Aaron Finch, the Australia international, that powered their innings with three fours and four sixes in 63 from 37 balls, as the home team reached 179 for seven from their allocation of 20 overs.

Russell was the most successful, if not economical Thunder bowler, grabbing 2-42 from his allotted four overs.

The Thunder have a week to regroup before they host the Brisbane Heat at the Sydney Showground Stadium next Wednesday, a day before the Renegades host the Perth Scorchers at Docklands.