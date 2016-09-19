Bradshaw to go to court on serious charges

New Story
high-powered haul: Police Sgt Matthew Haywood displays an assault rifle at the Maloney Police Station last week, one of eight firearms seized during a police exercise earlier this month. Looking on are the officers who took part in the exercise. —Photo: ALEXANDER BRUZUAL
Barbados – Peter Bradshaw is set to face a number of serious charges before the courts today.
The 51-year-old whose real name is Adrian Fitzgerald Bradshaw of Storey Gap, Codrington, St Michael is jointly charged with Brian Barry King, 30, of Block 18, Hilltop, Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St Michael in connection with last week’s seizure of a large quantity of firearms, ammunition and drugs at #2 Blades Hill, St Philip.
Bradshaw and King are charged with unlawful possession of 626 rounds of ammunition, unlawful possession of three firearms and unlawful possession of cannabis weighing 84.8 pounds.
