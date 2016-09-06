Boyz ‘panicked’, says disappointed Schaefer

New Story

PANAMA CITY, CMC – Reggae Boyz head coach Winfried Schaefer was left ruing a disorganised showing against hosts Panama, which saw them dumped from the 2018 World Cup qualifying competition.

Needing a positive result to remain alive in the CONCACAF fourth round qualifiers, Jamaica conceded a goal in either half to slip to a 2-0 defeat – their second to Panama and their third in five outings – to bow out of contention with a game still to play.

“We did not play intelligent football and we were losing the ball,” Schaefer was quoted as saying following Friday’s loss.

“The second half was a little bit better. The time was going, there was a good shot from Jobi (McAnuff). Then the last goal … but [Panama] was not better than us.”

Jamaica made a bright start to the Group B contest at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez but Gabriel Torres’s 28th minute strike hurt their momentum, as they trailed 0-1 at half-time.

They pushed for the all-important equaliser in the second stanza only to concede in injury time through Abdiel Arroyo.

“After the [first] goal – and that was from a mistake – we did not play good football. We panicked and we were running with the ball [instead of passing],” Schaefer lamented.

“Our start was okay, it was good. We had one good shot and one hit the post.”

He added: “Maybe if the [shot] from Jobi had gone in, it would have been 1-1 and finished [that way]. We were good, but after the goal … we have to play, play, play, and we have to listen.

“No mistake, no goal. The last four matches we haven’t scored any goal. And it’s not just the striker, we got free kicks and corners.”

With the defeat, Jamaica remained on four points and in third place in the group, with their final game against already eliminated Haiti on Tuesday in Kingston.

Unbeaten Costa Rica, on 13 points, and Panama, on 11, have advanced to the final round of qualifiers.