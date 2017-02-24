Boxer shack closes after Christmas Day shooting of owner’s son

New Story

The principals of the Boxer Shack Beach Bar and Restaurant have followed through on threats to close the business after the owner’s son was shot in the head, on Christmas Day.

“The Boxer Shack is now closed and will never reopen again, thank you,” is the voicemail prompt clients have been hearing when they call the restaurant’s contact numbers.

Our newsroom has been trying to reach out to the family of Christopher Tester who was airlifted from Antigua & Barbuda and has been receiving medical attention in the UK, at Derriford Hospital, where relatives said he is doing well.

His father, Anthony John Tester posted on Facebook that the injured 37 year old is left permanently blind in both eyes and brain damaged.

We understand he recently underwent surgery to close air leaks in his skull, and though he has complained of being in a lot of pain, relatives said he is learning to cope with his new situation.

Christopher was shot in the head during an attempted robbery at his parent’s business in Old Road.

His father had said that despite falling in love with the country and investing in the seaside eatery, the business would be closed as a fall-out from the shooting.

The family has offered US $20,000 to anyone

with information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) who committed the crime.

No arrests have yet been made, although the police say several people have been brought in for questioning.

Tester was one of two people shot during the Christmas holiday last year. Alba “Bumba” Coates of Golden Grove was also shot and later died in hospital following a separate incident on Boxing Day.