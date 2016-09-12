Box office report: Sully soars with $35.5 million

New Story

Audiences are flying high on Tom Hanks this weekend: The actor stars as Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in Clint Eastwood’s Sully, which brings the story behind “The Miracle on the Hudson” to theaters, and the film surpassed its box office competition with a strong debut.

Sully earned an estimated $35.5 million from 3,525 theaters over the course of its three-day opening weekend. This marks the largest September debut for a Warner Bros. film, as well as the largest post-Labor Day opening, according to the studio. In addition, overseas theaters yielded an estimated $9.5 million, bringing the film’s global total to $45 million. On top of that, Sully’s domestic IMAX run brought in $4 million.

NOW PLAYING

When the Bough Breaks, starring Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall, was another major opening. The Fatal Attraction-esque film came in second with an estimated $15 million, while Lionsgate’s animated animal comedy, The Wild Life, debuted with a measley $3.4 million. The horror film The Disappointments Room was — funny enough — a disappointment with $1.4 million.

The previous box office standout, Don’t Breathe, was dethroned from its top spot in its third week in theaters. After earning $15.7 million last weekend, the horror film brought in $8.2 million, earning it third place. Though that makes for an approximate 48.1 percent drop in revenue, there’s still enough interest for it to remain at the top of the box office charts for a little longer.

Elsewhere, Suicide Squad managed to snatch fourth place with an estimated $5.7 million. LAIKA’s stop-motion animated Kubo and the Two Strings is still in the game with $3.2 million, followed by Pete’s Dragon with $2.9 million, and Bad Moms at $2.8 milion. Hell or High Water remains the highest-grossing limited release of the year so far, raking in an additional $2.6 million from weekend ticket sales.

Check out the box office estimates for the Sept. 9-11 weekend below.

1. Sully – $35.5 million

2. When the Bough Breaks – $15 million

3. Don’t Breathe – $8.2 million

4. Suicide Squad – $5.65 million

5. The Wild Life – $3.4 million

6. Kubo and the Two Strings – $3.23 million

7. Pete’s Dragon – $2.9 million

8. Bad Moms – $2.8 million

9. Hell or High Water – $2.6 million

10. Sausage Party – $2.29 million