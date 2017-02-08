Bowling department pulling their weight, says in-form Gabriel

New Story

(CMC) – Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has hailed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s bowlers, after they once again bailed out the reigning champions in their Regional Super50 contest against Windward Islands Volcanoes on Monday night.

Defending a modest 215 for victory in the day/night affair at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Red Force produced a clinical bowling performance to oust Volcanoes for 182 and pull off a convincing 32-run victory.

Gabriel, who spearheaded the attack to finish with a career-best five for 33 and earn Man-of-the-Match honours, said the bowlers had compensated for a weak performance at the crease.

“I think it was a great performance knowing that we fell short by about 40 runs in that wicket, so we knew going out there to bowl we were under pressure as a group of bowlers,” said the West Indies speedster.

