Bolt’s All-Stars win second Nitro Athletics event

Usain Bolt’s All-Stars won the second day of the Nitro Athletics amid controversy in Melbourne.

Australia needed to finish the 4x100m relay to take victory, but they were disqualified after a botched handover between Jack Hale and Fabrice Lapierre.

They misjudged the change from the second to the third leg and, after initial confusion, Australia were given a score of -10 for the mixed event.

Bolt’s All-Stars won the relay to finish on 930 to Australia’s 895.

A refereeing error initially awarded Australia the top ranking for the night.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, who ran the third leg of the relay, told officials he was going to protest, before the result was corrected.

The Jamaican, in his farewell season, has only competed in the relays in the opening two nights of the series, but admitted he might run in the 150m on Saturday.

“I’ll probably have to double up depending on how this meeting goes,” he said.

“I’m not in the best of shape, but the more I run, the better I feel. I’m just taking it a month at a time, trying to enjoy that it’s my last season.”

Victory was the All-Stars’ second in the three-event series, having also won Saturday’s opener.

England are fourth in the table, ahead of New Zealand and Japan.

IAAF president Lord Coe has said Nitro Athletics will “revolutionise” the sport.