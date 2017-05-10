Breaking Story

Police probe body found in St John’s.

Officers from the Homicide Unit are on the scene where a body was discovered this morning.

The body of the man found around 8 am in an abandoned building west of State Insurance Corporation, is said to be partially decomposed.

The investigators on the scene are not authorised to speak with the media.

Sources told our newsroom the dead man was homeless and he usually roamed the city and sometimes slept in the building in which he was found on Temple and Redcliffe Streets.

OBSERVER Media Martina Johnson was live on the scene.