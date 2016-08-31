Bob Marley’s son reveals a surprising thing about his father

New Story

Perhaps given his notorious drug of choice, you wouldn’t expect Bob Marley to be much of an athlete. He was legendary at table tennis, but despite the needed reflexes, that still seems plausible.

More surprising is what Marley’s son Stephen told The Huffington Post about his famous father’s other sport of choice, following a conversation about Stephen’s new album, “Revelation Part II: Fruit of Life.”

The 44-year-old said that he remembers Bob’s ping-pong skills, but the thing that really sticks out in his memory:

Stephen’s father was a lover of running.

ALLAN TANNENBAUM VIA GETTY IMAGES