Blue Mountains rocked by earthquake

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 12, CMC – An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 rocked the Blue Mountains, the longest mountain range in the island, yesterday.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, said the quake that occurred at approximately 5:33pm (local time) had a focal depth of 16.1 kilometres.

The epicenter was located 12 kilometres north of Hagley Gap in the eastern parish of St. Andrew.

According to the Earthquake Unit, it was also felt in the community of chancery Hall in the parish.

Up to late Saturday, there were no reports of damage to property or injury to individuals as a result of the quake.