Blackhawks willing to spend ahead of Premier return

The newly promoted Liberta Blackhawks FC is willing to pay the price for quality players as they seek to impress during the 2016/17 Premier Division football competition slated to kick off on October 9.

This is according to head coach Rowan Benjamin, who said the club is looking to recruit top local players in hopes of strengthening their line-up.

“I believe it’s something that we can afford because they have their own homes and they will find their own meals and so on. So we are willing to pay the locals. We are willing to pay individuals from here and I think we’ll be okay,” he said.

“Preparation is the key and I’ve been around for a number of years, Liberta has won the premiership twice so it’s going to be difficult but we have prepared for this.”

Blackhawks were one of three teams promoted to the top flight at the end of the 2015/16 domestic season. The other teams promoted from the First Division are Harney Motors Tryum FC and Glanvilles FC.

Preparation, Benjamin said, have been progressing well while players are drawing inspiration from those senior players who would have found success at the highest level in the past.

“We had started since the first week of June. We have played a number of friendly games and we are looking very well and I cannot say we will be bringing in some top players because I believe that in Antigua, we have top players that we can use,” the coach said.

“We have experienced players who have been playing in the Premier division for a number of years. For instance we have someone like Lennox Julian [Fox] who is with us. He keeps instilling in the guys what it feels like to play in the ARG.”

Greenbay Hoppers are set to defend their title in the 10-team, two-round competition slated for the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG).