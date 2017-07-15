Blackhawks lift fifth title with Thursday League win

New Story

The PIC Liberta Blackhawks rallied to their fifth title this year following a five-wicket victory over Cecil Charles Mahico in the ACB Sir Viv Richards American Airlines Thursday League finals played in Pigotts on Thursday.

Batting first, Mahico posted an un-intimidating 99 all out with their best effort coming from Daren Dunnah with 22 runs while Jari Edwards added 20.

Kadeem Phillip was the pick of the bowlers for the Blackhawks, picking up three wickets for just four runs while Javi Benjamin snatched three wickets for 15 runs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Blackhawks reached 101 for five with Gavin Tonge hitting 34. Elroy Francis Sr was Mahico’s top bowler with three wickets for 32 runs.

Blackhawks, last week, captured the State Insurance Corporation 40 overs title but had previously won the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion, the ABCA Two Day and the Pigotts Sports Club Sixes competition. Their only finals defeat came in the ABCA 9s early in the season.