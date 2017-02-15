Blackhawks downed by Yellow Card infraction

New Story

Liberta Blackhawks’ battle to avoid automatic relegation from the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division, ended on Monday night and without a ball being kicked.

The team was informed by the FA on Monday,

that their 26 December 2-1 victory over Tryum FC had been overturned and three points and three goals had been awarded to the opponents.

The action, the FA said, was taken after routine checks revealed that one Liberta player, Brian Brookes, contested the Tryum match after having picked up a third yellow card against Old Road in the team’s December 11 match against Old Road.

The development means that Liberta Blackhawks have been reduced to 12 points and second from bottom in the standings and even with a victory in their final outing this weekend, the Blackhawks are destined for the First Division next season.

General Secretary of the ABFA, Gordon Derrick, said other teams were also found guilty of similar offences.

