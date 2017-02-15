Blackhawks downed by Yellow Card infraction

February 15, 2017 The Big Scores No comments
New Story

The Liberta Blackhawks’ fight to remain in the top flight was struck down on Monday after the team was informed it had been stripped of points. (File photo)

Liberta Blackhawks’ battle to avoid automatic relegation from the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division, ended on Monday night and without a ball being kicked.

The team was informed by the FA on Monday,

that their 26 December 2-1 victory over Tryum FC had been overturned and three points and three goals had been awarded to the opponents.

The action, the FA said, was taken after routine checks revealed that one Liberta player, Brian Brookes, contested the Tryum match after having picked up a third yellow card against Old Road in the team’s December 11 match against Old Road.

The development means that Liberta Blackhawks have been reduced to 12 points and second from bottom in the standings and even with a victory in their final outing this weekend, the Blackhawks are destined for the First Division next season.

General Secretary of the ABFA, Gordon Derrick, said other teams were also found guilty of similar offences.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.