Blackhawks: Bullets match could decide fate

Coach of Liberta Blackhawks, Rohan Benjamin, believes the results of his team’s pending clash with Pigotts Bullets in the Football Association’s Premier Division on Saturday, could decide whether or not they remain in the top flight for another season.

Blackhawks are currently third from bottom in the 10-team standings with 12 points, just out of the two-team automatic relegation zone but still in the lone playoff spot.

“This game particularly, coming up on the weekend, is going to be a big one for us. If we can take three points from this one, it means that we can leapfrog a couple of other teams and once that is happening then that would put us in a very good position. So the game is a very important game and the players know this and I think they are ready for it,” he said.

Liberta Blackhawks and Pigotts Bullets clash in the first game of Saturday’s double-header scheduled for 5 pm at Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG).

Blackhawks rallied to a 4-0 thrashing of Glanvilles last Saturday, only their fourth victory in 14 showings during what has been a rocky season for the newcomers.

