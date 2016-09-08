BHTA lauds Rihanna

New Story

Barbadian superstar Rihanna has come in for high praise from the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) for consistently identifying with her Bajan roots on the international stage.

Congratulating “RiRi” on her latest achievement as the recipient of the 2016 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, BHTA chairman Roseanne Myers applauded the 28-year-old not only for her impact on the international music industry but for helping to keep Barbados on the map as a beautiful destination.

Rihanna accepts the Michael Jackson Vanguard Video Award the the recently held MTV Video Music Awards.

“It is remarkable what this young, talented Barbadian has achieved internationally over the past ten years. She is the bestselling digital artiste of all times, has sold more than 54 million albums worldwide and has won eight Grammy Awards and 14 Billboard Awards, just to name a few,” Myers said.

“This is nothing short of amazing and the fact that she still continues to acknowledge and pay homage to her little island in the sun, speaks volumes. We could never pay for the kind of publicity she gives to the island and we want to say a big thank you and congrats to this fantastic Barbadian who continues to take the world by storm.”

Rihanna was selected for the MTV Video Music Awards’ highest honour,also known as theLifetime Achievement Award, for her ‘decade-long impact on music, pop culture, film and philanthropy’. Previous recipients of the award include Kanye West (2015), Beyoncé (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013), Britney Spears (2011), Hype Williams (2006), Duran Duran (2003), U2 (2001) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (2000).