Best Western Hotel looks toward 2018 opening

Developer Adam Barrett is embarking on a new hotel project. Barrett, who is better known for his affiliation with a stalled Gravenor Bay Hotel project in Barbuda, is expected to bring the Best Western premier brand to St Mary’s Court, just outside of Jolly Harbour area in Antigua.

A press statement released Thursday quoted Barrett as saying, “We are excited to be a part of the esteemed Best Western premier brand. We look forward to providing travellers an exceptional, affordable stay, and helping them create special memories during their time in Antigua.”

According to the article, ground work and construction of the foundation have already commenced, and the hotel is expected to open by the summer of 2018.

The project first came to light during a public consultation for water and drainage management for the Jolly Harbour/Tottenham Court area.

Head of the Development Control Authority (DCA) Frederick Southwell said then that the authority had received a proposal for a Best Western hotel project.

Once completed, the hotel is expected to have 126 guest rooms, each with 40-inch TV sets, a mini-fridge and free Wi-Fi. Guests will also enjoy a high quality fitness centre, two outdoor pools, a luxurious spa and full complimentary hot breakfast.

For business travellers, the hotel offers a dedicated meeting space, as well as a business centre with complimentary printing and scanning capabilities to meet guests’ connectivity needs.