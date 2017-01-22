Bermuda political leaders comment on inauguration of new US President

January 22, 2017 CMC Regional No comments

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan 21, CMC– Bermuda’s political leaders have given contrasting  messages regarding the inauguration of Donald Trump after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday

Premier Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader David Burt  issued brief statements following the inauguration with Dunkley saying “Bermuda has existed alongside of America from the beginning.

“We share deep connections as neighbours and allies, and so it is only fitting to extend our best wishes to President Trump.

“He has assumed what is arguably the most important office in the world and his administration’s success is very important for global peace, progress and prosperity.

“It’s a big responsibility and the government of Bermuda looks forward to working with the President and the new administration to progress our mutual interests wherever and whenever possible.”

When asked whether he had watched the inauguration and what the election meant for Bermuda, Burt said: “I spent my day talking with Bermudians young and old to discuss ways to make our island home work better for everyone.

“In my view, finding solutions to the challenges we face here is more important that watching the US inauguration.

“If Bermudians can work together to advance our common interests I have no doubt that we will fare just fine under the new US President.”
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.