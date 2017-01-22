Bermuda political leaders comment on inauguration of new US President

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan 21, CMC– Bermuda’s political leaders have given contrasting messages regarding the inauguration of Donald Trump after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday

Premier Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader David Burt issued brief statements following the inauguration with Dunkley saying “Bermuda has existed alongside of America from the beginning.

“We share deep connections as neighbours and allies, and so it is only fitting to extend our best wishes to President Trump.

“He has assumed what is arguably the most important office in the world and his administration’s success is very important for global peace, progress and prosperity.

“It’s a big responsibility and the government of Bermuda looks forward to working with the President and the new administration to progress our mutual interests wherever and whenever possible.”

When asked whether he had watched the inauguration and what the election meant for Bermuda, Burt said: “I spent my day talking with Bermudians young and old to discuss ways to make our island home work better for everyone.

“In my view, finding solutions to the challenges we face here is more important that watching the US inauguration.

“If Bermudians can work together to advance our common interests I have no doubt that we will fare just fine under the new US President.”