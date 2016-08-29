Bermuda escapes as three storms pass by

New Story

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug 29, CMC — Bermudians were breathing a sigh of relief Monday after a third Atlantic storm in just over a week missed the British Overseas island.

Tropical Depression No 8 formed between Bermuda and the Carolinas of the United States on Sunday and forecasters say it may strengthen to become Tropical Storm Hermine.

Later on Sunday, Tropical Depression No 9 formed in the Florida Straits.

After several days of being monitored as it began to enter the Gulf of Mexico, the so-called Invest 99-L reached tropical depression status as No 9.

Forecasters predict the depression will move slowly northwards and north eastwards over the eastern Gulf later in the week before making a turn towards the west-northwest. A drop in forward speed is expected on Monday, including a turn towards the northwest on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall and gusts are likely to continue over portions of the north-western Bahamas, central and western Cuba, the Florida Keys and portions of southern Florida, forecasters added.

On Sunday, Tropical Depression No 8, was 269 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, travelling north at nine miles per hour. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

Meanwhile, Gaston reformed as a hurricane on Saturday night well to Bermuda’s east, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

Gaston is gathering strength as it moves to the northwest, but forecasters say it poses no immediate threat to land, although some reports suggest it could hit the United Kingdom next weekend.

Gaston was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as a Category 2 storm on Sunday. The storm was located about 600 miles east of Bermuda and moving northwest at around five mph.

The Bermuda Weather Service (BWS) said Gaston’s closest point of approach to the island will be 477 miles to the east at 2 p.m. on Monday.

“As newly-designated Tropical Depression 8 to our west moves further away from the area, a ridge will build from the north with mostly fair weather and light winds well into the week ahead,” a BWS spokesman said.

“Distant Hurricane Gaston will recurve towards the northeast by early Monday. Tropical Depression 8 will be monitored as it moves towards North Carolina’s Outer Banks.”

Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed last week, also missed Bermuda as it passed to the southwest.