Benna Boys Slip In FIFA Ranking

December 24, 2016 The Big Scores No comments

Antigua & Barbuda’s Benna Boys have slipped 11 places in the later FIFA Coca Cola World Ranking.

Antigua & Barbuda’s Benna Boys has slipped 11 places in the FIFA Coca Cola World Ranking. 

The latest ranking, posted December 22, shows Antigua & Barbuda moving from 82nd in the world to 93rd, just eight places shy of being outside the top 100 teams in the world.

The Benna Boys are wedged between Rwanda and Finland who are 92 and 94, respectively.

Antigua & Barbuda also drop in the CFU, moving from fourth to sixth in the ranking. Haiti sits atop the CFU rankings with Curacao and Jamaica in second and third, respectively.

Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis rounds off the top five. Dominican Republic, Guyana, Puerto Rico and Suriname are seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.  

Cuba experienced a significant drop both in the FIFA and CFU rankings.

Ranked seventh in CFU back in July, Cuba are now at 11th while they have dropped 26 places down to 151 from 125 in the world ranking.

Argentina remain at the top of the ranking with Brazil and Germany sitting second and third, respectively. Chile and Belgium round off the top five in the world with Colombia, France, Portugal, Uruguay and Spain rounding off the top 10. 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.