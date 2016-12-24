Benna Boys Slip In FIFA Ranking

Antigua & Barbuda’s Benna Boys has slipped 11 places in the FIFA Coca Cola World Ranking.

The latest ranking, posted December 22, shows Antigua & Barbuda moving from 82nd in the world to 93rd, just eight places shy of being outside the top 100 teams in the world.

The Benna Boys are wedged between Rwanda and Finland who are 92 and 94, respectively.

Antigua & Barbuda also drop in the CFU, moving from fourth to sixth in the ranking. Haiti sits atop the CFU rankings with Curacao and Jamaica in second and third, respectively.

Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis rounds off the top five. Dominican Republic, Guyana, Puerto Rico and Suriname are seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Cuba experienced a significant drop both in the FIFA and CFU rankings.

Ranked seventh in CFU back in July, Cuba are now at 11th while they have dropped 26 places down to 151 from 125 in the world ranking.

Argentina remain at the top of the ranking with Brazil and Germany sitting second and third, respectively. Chile and Belgium round off the top five in the world with Colombia, France, Portugal, Uruguay and Spain rounding off the top 10.