Benn, Nurse wreck Jaguars after Brathwaite shines with century

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite stroked a maiden regional one-day hundred as Barbados Pride opened their Super50 campaign with a 145-run clobbering of Guyana Jaguars at Kensington Oval here Tuesday.

The unflappable right-hander carved out a patient 101, an innings that was the foundation of Pride’s 302 for seven – their highest-ever 50-overs total at the venue.

In contrast, left-hander Jonathan Carter smashed a stroke-filled 75 off 63 deliveries while captain Jason Holder, with 31 off 21 balls and Ashley Nurse, with 28 off 15 balls, chipped in with cameos down the order.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-56) and leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (2-65) claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Jaguars never really recovered from a stuttering start and slumped to a miserable 157 all out off 32 overs.

Captain Leon Johnson resisted with a top score of 55 off 68 deliveries but he was the only one to pass 20 as the Jaguars batting, missing the injured pair of Shiv Chanderpaul and Chris Barnwell, collapsed badly.

They seemed to be making a fist of it at 91 for three but lost their last seven wickets for 66 runs, to plunge to a swift defeat.

Their misery was engineered by the pair of left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn (4-35) and off-spinner Ashley Nurse (4-42) who shared eight wickets between them.

Fast bowler Holder, who claimed the first two wickets, finished with two for 15.
