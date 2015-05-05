Benjamin: Workers’ salaries must increase to match cost of living

Minister of Labour Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin has promised a review of the earnings of workers to bring them in line with the rise in cost of living in the nation.

Speaking at the Antigua & Barbuda Trade Union Congress’s rally at Country Pond, yesterday, Benjamin said a wage review would be a priority for the new Labour Board and National Minimum Wage Committee.

“It is my duty to make sure that workers in this country enjoy the rights to which they are entitled. When the cost of living index rises, your salary must rise as well. I will make sure that I will do that,” he said.

He said while government works to ensure the nation becomes the “economic powerhouse” of the region, the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) will also ensure people become “the economic powerhouse in their homes.”

The labour minister was first greeted with a cold shoulder by some at the event, who were wearing UPP branded shirts and grumbled and left when he rose to speak. However, those who remained cheered after the minister’s announcement.

Meantime, Benjamin has asked the members of the TUC to consider changing the Labour Code to address matters surrounding workers’ health and safety or drafting an entirely new law.

“As you can recall, the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Code is the most progressive in the Eastern Caribbean. So, if we were to take out welfare, health and safety from the Labour Code, we will do violence to that Act,” he said. “So I am going to challenge you to consider whether or not you think it is appropriate to have a new Act introduced, which cater for the health, safety and welfare of individuals or we merely amend the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Code.”

The minister also asked the unions present to review the Workmen’s Compensation Act, which he said needs to be changed to further protect the rights of workers.

