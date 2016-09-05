Benjamin dismisses Vere Browne’s ‘vendetta’

New Story

Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin has given no indication that he is taking seriously the recent declaration by former commissioner of police, Vere Browne, who stated his intention to highlight an instance of Benjamin’s alleged malpractice with a top judge.

When he was asked to comment on Browne’s intentions, Benjamin said that he was “absolutely amazed” and dismissed it as “another vendetta of persons trying to harm and injure me”.

“This is a civil matter. I know that there are many persons out there who have a personal vendetta against me. Many have tried and failed,” he said.

Benjamin suggested the “vendetta” has to do with Browne’s indefinite suspension as Commissioner of Police in February 2015. The former top cop’s suspension came to an end in March this year when he retired at the age of 60.

In the matter of the alleged malpractice, which was filed in 2012 and stemmed from a land transaction in 2009, the claimant Ursula Lanzrein alleged that Benjamin, who was her attorney in the transaction, still held EC $272,202.87 which was due to her.

According to Browne, the matter is a prime example of the malpractice which Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Dame Janice Pereira warned against in her address during the opening the 2015 law year.

But, Benjamin said, “The matter has been discontinued and withdrawn from the court. It is a civil matter and once it is withdrawn, it is done.”

He also told OBSERVER media that all the monies were paid to the claimant late last year and this was what led to her discontinuing the lawsuit against him.

