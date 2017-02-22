Bendals residents victims of two robberies last week

New Story

Shots rang out as two masked men held up a business place in Bendals on Friday afternoon demanding its payroll.

Well-placed sources said two men stormed the business at about 3:45 pm while employees were inside.

The source said the staff managed to spot the men before they entered the building and started fleeing as the engine of the vehicle could be heard running outside.

The men robbed the employees, but reportedly got “nothing of consequence,” before retreating to the waiting vehicle that sped away from the scene.

The night before, in the same community of Bendals a man was robbed by three masked men, using the same modus operandi.

The victim, who is now hospitalised, was reportedly beaten during the commission of the robbery, almost a week ago.

He is appealing for the public’s help in tracking down his white Toyota Corolla.

The unnamed man, who reluctantly spoke to OBSERVER yesterday from his hospital bed, said the vehicle he bought four months ago was stolen when the men made off with the keys to his vehicle with the army green rims he spent close to $1,000 fixing.

“Anyone who sees the vehicle, I ask them to call the police. It is a 1998-99 AE110 with green rims, matching green side mirrors and the same colour on the inside door panel,” he said.

The vehicle would have borne the licence plate A32710 when it was stolen from his home.

The three masked men also robbed him of several electronic items and personal effects.

Lawmen would only say the man was beaten at about 11 pm, leaving him with injuries to the face and body which required stitches to close the wounds, and he would need to have his broken nose reset.

Police confirmed they are looking into the robberies, but would not reveal any other information on the crimes.