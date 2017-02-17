Belizean jurist heading to Caribbean Court of Justice

New Story

Belmopan, Belize, Feb 17, CMC – A former judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, Denys Barrow, is to become a judge at the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the region’s highest court.

Barrow, who also served as a Court of Appeal judge here, has confirmed his appointment was made by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

He is likely to take up his new appointment in June and will replace the Trinidad-born Justice Rolston Nelson, who is retiring from the bench.

The CCJ has not confirmed or denied the report regarding Barrow.

The CCJ was established in 2001 to replace the London-based Privy Council as the region’s final court. It has both an Appellate and Original Jurisdiction and serves as an international Tribunal interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas that governs the 15-member regional integration movement.

While most of the CARICOM countries are signatories to the Original Jusridtcion of the Court, only Dominica, Barbados, Guyana and Belize are members of its Appelate Jurisdiction.