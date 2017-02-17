Belizean jurist heading to Caribbean Court of Justice

February 17, 2017 CMC Regional No comments
New Story

Belmopan, Belize, Feb 17, CMC – A former judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, Denys Barrow, is to become a judge at the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the region’s highest court.

Barrow, who also served as a Court of Appeal judge here, has confirmed his appointment was made by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

He is likely to take up his new appointment in June and will replace the Trinidad-born Justice Rolston Nelson, who is retiring from the bench.

The CCJ has not confirmed or denied the report regarding Barrow.

The CCJ was established in 2001 to replace the London-based Privy Council as the region’s final court. It has both an Appellate and Original Jurisdiction and serves as an international Tribunal interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas that governs the 15-member regional integration movement.

While most of the CARICOM countries are signatories to the Original Jusridtcion of the Court, only Dominica, Barbados, Guyana and Belize are members of its Appelate Jurisdiction.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.