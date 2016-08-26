Belize welcomes OAS report on shooting death of teenager

New Story

BELMOPAN, Belize, Aug 26, CMC – The Belize government has welcomed the findings of the Organization of American States (OAS) into the shooting death of a Guatemalan teenager earlier this year that had threatened to escalate the border dispute between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Wilfred Elrington is to make a statement to Parliament on Friday regarding the 22-page report by the OAS that investigated the April 20th killing of 14-year-old Julio Rene Alvarado Ruano.

His father and brother were also injured during the incident that occurred within the Adjacency Zone administered by Belize.

Following the incident Guatemala, which has laid claim to parts of Belize, sent it troops along the Sarstoon River escalating the tensions between the two countries.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who has returned home from a medical check-up in the United States, said the OAS report is a clear vindication of the country.

“It is clearly vindication, we are very pleased; we always knew, though, that that was in fact the position. Still a little worrying as to how the Guatemalans will react now, because this is clear vindication for the Belize Defence Force (BDF).

Barrow said the OAS report exposed “the falsity of the position taken by their President, taken by their Foreign Minister and taken by their officials.

“So I am hoping that they will be mature enough to accept that they were wrong; that the allegations that they made against the BDF were utterly unjustified, and that they owe Belize an apology,” he added.

The report has not yet been made public but according the media here, the OAS investigation confirms that the incident occurred within the Adjacency Zone administered by Belize.

The media here note that the report points out that it is not the first time that the minor was inside the Cebada area of the Chiquibul, while the joint patrol of BDF soldiers and rangers from the Friends of Conservation and Development were active.

Commander of the BDF, Brigadier general David Jones told television viewers that following the incident Guatemala unfortunately deployed its armed forces along the border.

“I suspect that it was because of emotions and also I suspect because they believed that they had a right to protect their citizens; they believed that we were hunting their citizens. In other words, they deployed their soldiers to protect their people.

“People can take that otherwise as a build-up of forces. I wasn’t concerned about it because I knew that the response wasn’t the adequate one; it showed that it’s not good to make drastic measures based on emotions.

“It is best that you know what the facts are before you move. And that was the stance that we took. We were sure that we acted in self-defense and we acted in accordance with how our soldiers have been trained and they did the right thing and they did an exemplary job,” he said.

Jones said that the relationship that the BDF has maintained afterwards with the Guatemalan military has been cordial.

“It has actually improved in particular the area of the Sarstoon where we are not having any tensions at the moment with the Guatemalan army, which is good. They are a professional army as we are and as professionals we get along well.

“The problem is at the diplomatic level what the politicians will do because what happens at the diplomatic level will filter down to the military. But we as professionals are getting along fine and it is now up to the diplomats. We will now have to wait and see how the Guatemalans will treat the results of the investigation,” he added.