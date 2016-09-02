Beckenbauer investigated for corruption over 2006 World Cup

New Story

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into German football legend Franz Beckenbauer and three others over Germany’s bid for the 2006 World Cup.

As members of that cup’s organising committee, they are suspected of fraud, criminal mismanagement, money laundering and misappropriation.

Some of the alleged crimes were carried out on Swiss territory.

Beckenbauer, who headed the bid, has previously denied corruption.

Last October, he said he had made a “mistake” in the bidding process to host the competition in 2000 but denied votes had been bought.

In March, football’s world governing body FIFA began looking into six men for their part in Germany winning the rights to host the 2006 Cup.

After launching their own investigations, linked to those of FIFA, Swiss prosecutors named four suspects on Thursday.

Premises were searched in eight undisclosed locations on Thursday with the co-operation of the Austrian and German authorities, the prosecutors said.

Beckenbauer’s home in Austria was among the properties searched, according to the Associated Press agency.

Several suspects were also questioned, the prosecutors added.

Germany beat South Africa 12-11 in the World Cup vote, which took place in July 2000.

The Swiss investigation centres on the use of 7m euros (£6m; $7.8m), later reduced to 6.7m euros, earmarked for a gala event.