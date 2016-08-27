Batman suit boasting 23 gadgets earns Guinness World Record

New Story
Taken From: pixabay.com
Boasting a “bat tracker”, a bat sign projector for the nighttime sky, smoke guns and an array of other devices, a Batman costume fitted with 23 gadgets has earned a place in the Guinness World Records book.
The bulky black-caped suit, made by Batman fan and special effects expert Julian Checkley, takes the title for “the most functional gadgets on a cosplay suit”, Guinness World Records said in a statement.
The costume, which will feature in the “Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition 2017”, is based on the suit the superhero wears in videogame “Batman: Arkham Origins”.
