Basketball association semifinal playoffs intensify

LJ Northside Stingerz and Flyers both kept their playoff hopes alive, forcing a game three in their ongoing series in the semifinal round of the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Playoffs at the JSC Basketball Complex on Thursday.

In Thursday’s opening contest, Stingerz crushed HUF Baldwin Braves by 19 points, winning 79-60 to level the three-game series at 1-1 with the final clashed scheduled for Sunday.

Stingerz led throughout the contest, outscoring Braves 21-13 in the first quarter, 23-20 in the second and 18-8 in the fourth. Braves only managed to outscore Stingers in the third quarter when they sank 19 points as opposed to Stingerz with had 17 points.

Felix Hamilton led the way for Stingerz with 18 points and five rebounds while Lennox McCoy led the way for Braves with 18 points and five rebound.

Meanwhile, defending champions F&G Trading Cutie Ovals Ojays went under to Flyers by a 77-59 margin in Thursday’s feature contest.

Flyers took command of the contest in the first quarter, out-shooting Ojays 30-14 before the defending champs rebounded in the second quarter 15-8. The teams contested an even third quarter having both scored 18 points but Flyers closed out the contest in style, sinking 21 points against Ojays’ 12 points.

Keroi Lee top scored for Flyers with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Bryan Matthew was the top scorer for Ojays with 18 points and five rebounds.