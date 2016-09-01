Barrington Levy rocks Montreal fest

New Story

REGGAE singer Barrington Levy is pleased with his performance on the Montreal Reggae Festival in Canada, held last weekend.

He had the more than 10,000 patrons in a sing-along as he delivered favourites, including Here I Come (Broader Than Broadway), Living Dangerously, Murderer, and21 Gun Salute.

“The crowd was anticipating my performance and when I hit the stage it was pure excitement. The set was so well-received that the festival organisers even allowed me to go over time,” said Levy.

The annual event also saw performances from acts including Mavado, Sanchez, Cocoa Tea, Romain Virgo, Elephant Man and Spragga Benz.