Barbuda road works to begin next week

Eight hundred tonnes of aggregates and four tonnes of asphalt have been shipped to Barbuda in preparation for an expansive scheme of roadwork to begin there next week.

According to the press notes of the Cabinet meeting of February 22 provided by the Government’s Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst, more aggregates will be brought in on Monday and personnel from the Public Works Department (PWD) will follow.

“Public Works road crew will begin arriving on Tuesday to begin the repair of River Road. Part will be of cement and part will be asphalt. The Public Works have been in constant communication with the Barbuda Council,” Hurst stated.

According to him, the director of Public Works, the chief architect and chief engineer gave the update on Wednesday as to the progress of plans for work on Barbuda, adding that Member of Parliament for Barbuda Arthur Nibbs had been pressing the government for the work to commence.

OBSERVER media called the Director of Public Works Dr Lucien Hanley for more details on the work that would be done, but the calls were not answered.

Hurst also reported “a team of experts have also gone across to Barbuda to begin preliminary work on the planned runway…of the proposed Barbuda airport”.