Barbuda Council members reject location of a hotel

July 19, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

New Barbuda Council member, Asha Frank (photo courtesy Asha Frank)

The location for a proposed hotel development project on the sister-isle is a point of contention among members of the Barbuda Council.

Council-woman Asha Frank says there is no objection to the development actually taking place.

However, Frank says that after doing due-diligence and research, some members on both sides of the council thought that it would be in the best interest of all involved if the project was taken to another location.

Thus, the first proposal was rejected. The developer then down-scaled the project to include less rooms but never changed the location, despite the Department of Environment citing that as a major reason the first proposal was not approved.

The councilwoman said that before the meeting, she and her colleague Kendra Beazer decided to do some research on the background of the project.

Currently, the council is waiting official word from the Department concerning whether or not approval will be given with the new proposal.

The Lighthouse Bay Resort and the Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Hotel are two properties that are already built in the lagoon area and their construction caused significant uproar among locals.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.