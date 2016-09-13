Barbuda Airways to go to Cabinet

September 13, 2016 Feature No comments
New Story
Aerial view of Barbuda

Aerial view of Barbuda

The launch of Barbuda Airways is now in the hands of Cabinet.  Aviation Minister, Sir Robin Yearwood told OBSERVER media that the airline’s introduction would be dependent upon a Cabinet meeting, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

“I’ll be presenting that contract to the Cabinet, hopefully on Wednesday, and we will make a decision”, Sir Robin said.

The establishment of an airline for Barbuda has been in the making since 2015, when the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) government announced its intention to introduce Barbuda Airways as a means of providing consistent and reasonably priced travel between Antigua and its sister isle, Barbuda.

Two planes were to be purchased for the venture.

The project has since had a number of setbacks, mainly to secure the proper authorisation to fly and to settle operation and maintenance issues.

On Monday, Sir Robin confirmed that, “We have one or two small issues with regards to the contract with the operator.”

He said there is the need for someone to operate and maintain the airline’s planes and that is where government’s partner, Caribbean Helicopters would come in.

Caribbean Helicopter Limited, established in 1995, already holds an Antiguan Air Operators Certificate issued by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCA).  It is also licensed as an Approved Maintenance Organisation, with hangar facilities located at Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.