Barbuda Airways to go to Cabinet

The launch of Barbuda Airways is now in the hands of Cabinet. Aviation Minister, Sir Robin Yearwood told OBSERVER media that the airline’s introduction would be dependent upon a Cabinet meeting, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

“I’ll be presenting that contract to the Cabinet, hopefully on Wednesday, and we will make a decision”, Sir Robin said.

The establishment of an airline for Barbuda has been in the making since 2015, when the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) government announced its intention to introduce Barbuda Airways as a means of providing consistent and reasonably priced travel between Antigua and its sister isle, Barbuda.

Two planes were to be purchased for the venture.

The project has since had a number of setbacks, mainly to secure the proper authorisation to fly and to settle operation and maintenance issues.

On Monday, Sir Robin confirmed that, “We have one or two small issues with regards to the contract with the operator.”

He said there is the need for someone to operate and maintain the airline’s planes and that is where government’s partner, Caribbean Helicopters would come in.

Caribbean Helicopter Limited, established in 1995, already holds an Antiguan Air Operators Certificate issued by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCA). It is also licensed as an Approved Maintenance Organisation, with hangar facilities located at Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport.

