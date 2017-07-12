Barbuda Airways gets clearance from ECCAA

Caribbean Helicopters aircraft arrives at Coco Point, Barbuda on the first test run ahead of the official launch of Barbuda Air.

A spokesman for the proposed Barbuda Airways airline has said that a licensing requirement which had long delayed its taking to the skies has been met, and operations will “hopefully” begin “within weeks”.

However, when Caribbean Helicopters’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Neil Dickenson made the statement to OBSERVER media in an interview yesterday, he was careful not to commit the long-delayed project to another deadline.

Dickenson told OBSERVER media in July last year that the lengthy process of registration and safety certification for the two Britten-Norman Islanders (BN-2s) acquired for the airline could be complete by the end of that month.

Yesterday, he said, “It’s been a long drawn out process which to be frank I had not envisaged, and cost a lot of time and investment capital which took us by surprise.”

He referred to the process of putting the aircraft onto Caribbean Helicopters’ Aircraft Operator Certificate (AOC) and other requirements mandated by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA).

“We’ve never had that aircraft before and as result we had to satisfy a tremendous amount of regulations to make sure that operation and maintenance procedures come up to the level required,” the CEO said.

