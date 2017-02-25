Barbuda airport groundbreaking postponed

New Story

The Member of Parliament for Barbuda has pointed to logistical concerns as the reason why the highly anticipated groundbreaking for a new airport on Barbuda has been postponed indefinitely.

Arthur Nibbs told OBSERVER media that “the logistical arrangements were not completed” and therefore the groundbreaking could not happen on February 24 as planned.

Nibbs said it was decided that the preparations should be fine-tuned rather than going ahead with the turning of sod, and the situation would remain this way until further notice.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in December that bids would be invited in the first quarter of this year, for the construction of a new international airport on Barbuda.

According to the Government’s Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst, a team of experts have journeyed to Barbuda “to begin preliminary work on the planned runway and apron at the new site of the proposed Barbuda airport”.

The initial funding for the airport was contributed by the Paradise Found Group and Peace Love & Happiness Barbuda. The former is a partnership between Robert De Niro and James Packer for the US $250 million Paradise Found hotel project.

The second group is principally a partnership between John B Turbidy and John Paul De Joria to construct another US $250 million hotel project on the sister isle.

Last year Browne announced that both investors had, at the request of the government of Antigua & Barbuda, given US$5 million dollars for the construction of the new airport.