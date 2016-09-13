Barbados welcomes UNDP Caribbean Human Development Report

September 13, 2016 CMC Regional No comments
Senator Maxine McClean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept 12, CMC – Barbados Monday said the 2016 Caribbean Human Development Report (HDR) addresses some of the socio-economic concerns facing the island.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Maxine McClean, speaking at the launch of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report said “it is a clear demonstration… that our consistent and persistent advocacy against a ‘one size fits all approach’ to development has been heard and accepted.”

Acknowledging that it fitted neatly with what the Caribbean had identified as its core development issues, such as vulnerability, resilience and sustainability, the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister recalled the last Caribbean Community (CARICCOM)) summit held here in 2015, had also highlighted these concerns.

“They (Heads of Government) emphasised the particular nature of SIDS (Small Island Developing States), which made them a special case for sustainable development, and called for measures to address the inherent and permanent vulnerability, and in particular to facilitate resilience building and economic natural and social systems,” she said.

She acknowledged that Barbados is continuing to face inherent as well as exogenous challenges, noting that these were related to its geographical location making it vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change.

She said its small size is also limiting its capacity and openness that made it vulnerable to externally imposed economic and financial practices, such as correspondent banking, with which the island is grappling.

However, McClean noted that Barbados’ success in pursuing strategies which have fostered a measure of resilience, has resulted in its classification as a high income state based solely on its gross domestic product GDP) per capita.

“This in turn has increased our vulnerability since graduation from concessionary financing, and this of course has meant a greater debt burden with its resulting effect on the quality of human development,” she stated.

McClean told the audience that the island was working to adopt more effective strategies to strengthen social, economic and environmental resilience with the main aim of promoting sustainable growth and development, and she assured the UNDP representatives and local, regional and international delegates present of Government’s commitment to creating a resilient economy for all Barbadians.
