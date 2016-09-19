Barbadian official offers to assist A&B with homeless problem

New Story

President of the Barbados Vagrants & Homeless Society, Kemar Saffrey has offered to help Antigua & Barbuda with the problem of homelessness.

The problem raised its head last week when the public weighed in on what should be done about a woman who took up her abode on the city sidewalk and who refused to be moved, and a complaint about another ‘thought-to-be’ homeless man, living on the beach at Dickenson Bay.

In response, government announced a joint strategy to fix the problem.

Saffrey told Sunday’s Big Issues, the country has a comprehensive programme which has resulted in less homeless persons on the streets of Bridgetown.

“We do not mind, at any level, sharing the programme or assisting in evaluating your country (Antigua) to help set up a programme using all the social partners on the island, including welfare and mental health organisations, to create what is called an 18-month cycle for a homeless person,” Saffrey said.

He explained that individuals visting the homeless office in his homeland are sent for a mental evaluation and a drug assessment; if a problem exists they are placed in a six-month re-integration programme.

“That is where the success comes from. You are working on the mental, the drug and the societal aspects of it to get these folks back into society. If you google the association online, you can follow the success and find out how we have managed to help the homeless in this country and reduce homelessness to a low level,” the president of the homeless association said.

Health Minster Molwyn Joseph, announced last week, that his ministry would team up with the Ministry of Social Transformation to conduct a census to determine the extent of the problem in Antigua & Barbuda, and would take immediate steps to determine whether legislation should be introduced to assist with the issues.

“Within the ensuing weeks we will be getting on the streets of St John’s to try to engage these vagrants in conversation to see if we can persuade them to trust us that we can offer some level of assistance,” Joseph said.

Social Transformation Minister Samantha Marshall acknowledged yesterday that her ministry does not have the power to remove anyone from the streets on its own.

She said it takes the cooperation and collaboration from the police to be able to do so.