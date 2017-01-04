Banned Russian athletes must prove they are clean, says IAAF

January 4, 2017 BBC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

SOURCE: all-len-all.com

Russian athletes must prove they are clean before they can return to international competition, athletics’ governing body has warned.

Russians are banned from competing by the IAAF because of widespread state-sponsored doping in their country.

Now it has issued guidelines to Russian athletes, spelling out what they need to do before they can compete again.

A recent report said more than 1,000 Russians, including Olympic medallists, benefited from a doping programme.

“Russian athletes have been let down by a system that should have protected them,” said Lord Coe, chairman of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The IAAF banned Russian athletes from competition in 2015 in response to allegations of state-sponsored doping. Before last summer’s Olympic Games in Rio, the governing body outlined “strict criteria” any Russian athlete must meet if they wanted to take part in the Games.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.