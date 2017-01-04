Banned Russian athletes must prove they are clean, says IAAF

New Story

Russian athletes must prove they are clean before they can return to international competition, athletics’ governing body has warned.

Russians are banned from competing by the IAAF because of widespread state-sponsored doping in their country.

Now it has issued guidelines to Russian athletes, spelling out what they need to do before they can compete again.

A recent report said more than 1,000 Russians, including Olympic medallists, benefited from a doping programme.

“Russian athletes have been let down by a system that should have protected them,” said Lord Coe, chairman of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The IAAF banned Russian athletes from competition in 2015 in response to allegations of state-sponsored doping. Before last summer’s Olympic Games in Rio, the governing body outlined “strict criteria” any Russian athlete must meet if they wanted to take part in the Games.

