Bandits rob All Saints Road fast food joint

Gunmen last night targeted a fast food business on All Saints Road, making off with an undisclosed sum of money.

One of the robbers reportedly fired a shot inside the Bitar Pizza Fast Food shop, operated by a 37-year-old Syrian chef.

The victim says he was inside the shop after 11 pm when the robbers stormed in, demanding cash and whatever valuables he had.

The man tells OBSERVER media he is unsure how much money the men got but adds that it was all he had from the evening’s sales.

He says this is the second time he has been robbed at gunpoint.

The businessman says he has been operating the fast food joint on All Saints Road for the past two years.