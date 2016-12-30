Bahamas repatriates more than six thousand illegal migrants in 2016

New Story

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec 30, CMC – The Bahamas government says it has repatriated more than 6,300 illegal migrants during 2016 with the majority coming from the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state of Haiti.

In a statement responding to allegations that at 99 illegal migrants, including 22 women, had only been arrested once they were discovered on the base at Carol Harbour on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that up until December 26, a total of 6,335 migrants had been repatriated to their home countries.

It said that 4,655 Haitians and 1,179 Cuban nationals led the way followed by Jamaica where 214 nationals were repatriated from the Bahamas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said nationals from China (73), Brazil (59), Dominican Republic (47) and Ecuador (24) were deported during the year.

The Ministry said that the latest batch of illegal migrants were arrested after their vessel had been detected off the Exuma chain.

“On board were 77 males and 22 females. The arrested migrants were handed over to Immigration officials and are detained at the Detention Centre in New Providence where they await repatriation,” the statement added.