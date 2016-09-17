Baby Nolan needs hand surgery

New Story

Baby Justin Charles is your average 14 month old. He is inquisitive, friendly and just an overall happy little fella. But Nolan, as he is fondly called by relatives, has a physical difficulty.

Born in July 2015 at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre, the Paynters Court toddler was diagnosed with Syndactyly, a condition his mother –Denola Thomas – said she immediately noticed when she met the newborn.

Syndactly is the condition of having some or all of the fingers or toes wholly or partly united, either naturally or as a malformation. Syndactyly is considered the most common congenital malformation of the limbs, with an incidence of 1 in 2000-3000 live births, worldwide. Syndactyly can be classified as simple when it involves soft tissues only and classified as complex when it involves the bone or nail of adjacent fingers.

Charles’ official diagnosis came when he was only three months old. Since then, his parents and relatives have been exploring options to help the toddler have full use of his right hand.

In Charles’ case his index, middle and ring fingers are fused together at the joints. His pinky and thumb are independent. The fingers are significantly smaller than those on his left hand and the top portion of his palm is also smaller.

Thomas said she was told the condition is genetic and after close investigation she eventually learnt that her maternal grandmother’s distant relative had the same condition.

Now Thomas and other relatives are trying to get Charles the help he needs to get to North Carolina where he is expected to undergo surgery to correct the condition. After being provided with medical records, doctors are willing to operate on his hand to give the toddler normal function.

The procedure is to be done at Duke Hospital in Durham, North Carolina at an estimated US $22,000. That sum will only cover the surgery and his doctor’s fee, and does not take into consideration the cost of airfare for him and a parent, accommodation, travel and any tests, therapy and medication Charles may need.

Now the family is racing against a five-month deadline, the amount of time left on his medical visa for the US to get Charles, who loves the Mickey Mouse club, the surgery

he needs

A “Help Baby Nolan” GoFundMe campaign has been started with an intended target of US $30,000.

Thomas is hoping to reach that target before the visas run out and will also be doing fund raisers to get to there.

“I just want him to have full function of his hand,” Thomas told OBSERVER media.