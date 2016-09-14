Automation of Civil Registry in consultation phase

New Story

Once completed, the automation of the Civil Registry will simplify the process of applying for a passport and pave the way for a national identification code unique to all citizens of Antigua & Barbuda.

So said Minister of Telecommunications Melford Nicholas, who told OBSERVER media yesterday that the process, which is now in consultation phase, will require approval at tendering, contract, then to execution.

“Once you become a citizen, the Civil Registry will capture that information and would be able to update the information itself. So if there is a deed pole, and there is a name change, we will be able to know what you started out life as and what you have become,” Nicholas said.

The Ministry of Information and Telecommunications wrapped a two-day forum to fully automate the Birth, Deaths and Marriage Registry.

“In the new world, when we have completed this process, these procedures will be placed online and persons who have the capability to do business online can then make the request and have an interface with the particular agency online. Then they will be able to use their debit or credit card to pay for the service online,” Nicholas said.

