Authorities launch initiative to rid schools of dangerous mosquito-borne viruses

August 29, 2016 CMC Regional No comments
New Story
mosquito

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Aug 29, CMC – Grenadian authorities says they will launch a comprehensive inspection and fogging of primary and secondary schools as part of the efforts to rid the island of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that is responsible for the spread of the Zika virus.

The Ministry of Health said that the initiative prior to the opening of the new school term on September 5 “is aimed at identifying and destroying all mosquito breeding sources and to kill adult mosquitoes that can spread dangerous mosquito-borne viruses”.

Senior Environmental Health Officer, Kenny James, said   “what we intend to do is to deploy our teams of vector control personnel at the different schools compound and surrounding areas to carry out the inspection during the day.

“Then we will return later in the evening to carry out the fogging component,” James said, noting that the success of the operation will be based on the co-operation of the principals, managers and caretakers of the schools and access to the respective facilities.

“So we are depending on them to make the schools available by opening up the gates, doors and windows of classrooms and offices as well as toilets so that the exercise can run smoothly and successfully so that the teachers, students, and everyone can reap the health benefits.

Grenada has so far recorded 72 confirmed cases of Zika infections and the statement said “this latest initiative is another key intervention strategy of government’s ongoing efforts to curb and prevent widespread Zika outbreak in the country”.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.