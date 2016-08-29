Authorities launch initiative to rid schools of dangerous mosquito-borne viruses

New Story

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Aug 29, CMC – Grenadian authorities says they will launch a comprehensive inspection and fogging of primary and secondary schools as part of the efforts to rid the island of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that is responsible for the spread of the Zika virus.

The Ministry of Health said that the initiative prior to the opening of the new school term on September 5 “is aimed at identifying and destroying all mosquito breeding sources and to kill adult mosquitoes that can spread dangerous mosquito-borne viruses”.

Senior Environmental Health Officer, Kenny James, said “what we intend to do is to deploy our teams of vector control personnel at the different schools compound and surrounding areas to carry out the inspection during the day.

“Then we will return later in the evening to carry out the fogging component,” James said, noting that the success of the operation will be based on the co-operation of the principals, managers and caretakers of the schools and access to the respective facilities.

“So we are depending on them to make the schools available by opening up the gates, doors and windows of classrooms and offices as well as toilets so that the exercise can run smoothly and successfully so that the teachers, students, and everyone can reap the health benefits.

Grenada has so far recorded 72 confirmed cases of Zika infections and the statement said “this latest initiative is another key intervention strategy of government’s ongoing efforts to curb and prevent widespread Zika outbreak in the country”.