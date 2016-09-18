Authorities Confirm Drowning Of AUA Student

Breaking Story

Authorities have confirmed the drowning of an American University of Antigua(AUA) Med-2 student.

OBSERVER media received confirmation that the young Iraqi man, seemingly in his twenties, drowned around 7 pm near Sandals Resort, in the Dickenson Bay area

Sources close to this media house also say his body was identified this morning by two other students.

The name is being withheld at this time, since the family has not yet been informed of the incident.