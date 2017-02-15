Australia’s Voges announces international retirement

Australia batsman Adam Voges.

Australia batsman Adam Voges has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 37 year old bows out with the second highest Test average of all time behind Australian great Sir Donald Bradman.

He will continue to play for Middlesex, having last month signed for a fourth stint as an overseas player there.

He said he will lead the Prime Minister’s XI against Sri Lanka in Canberra on Wednesday.

“I’m certainly looking forward to getting out there and playing this game,” Voges said. “I’ve had an amazing couple of years with Australia, with the Test team, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Voges retires with an international batting average of 61.87 from 31 innings. Bradman’s career average of 99.94 from 52 Tests is the best of all time. (BBC Sport)
