AUA STUDENT DROWNS

The police are probing the possible drowning of a medical student at the American University of Antigua, Mudhafer Dhaher, whose lifeless body washed up on Dickenson Bay Sunday morning.

The body of Dhaher, a second semester medical student at Coolidge campus, was recovered yesterday morning, hours after he went for an evening swim.

Police reports indicate that the US medical student and his fiancée went to Dickenson Bay late Saturday evening for a swim.

Reports are the student went into the water, while his female companion remained ashore, however, within a short time he disappeared in the water.

The Hodges Bay man’s fiancé called police and divers from the Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard were called in to assist the police in their search. However, the search was called off Saturday night due to poor visibility.

The police and the Coast Guard resumed their search the next morning and around 5:40 am, Daher’s lifeless body was found washed ashore, in the vicinity of  Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa.

Lawmen do not suspect foul play, however investigations are continuing into the matter.

 

