Attorney says there was political interference in Tabor case

September 6, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
UPP Public Relations Officer, Senator Damani Tabor (file photo)

Attorney at law Stafford Byers has supported the position of Senator Damani Tabor, that there was political interference in the police’s decision to charge him with effecting public mischief and making a false statement.

Byers said he “agreed with the conclusion” because of the nature of the mischief charge.

“When one looks at the two charges that were brought, I think that they are really so specious – the one about public mischief. The other one is closer to the line – making false statements in a public place,” Byers said.

He added, “It caused me a lot of concern when I saw this case because I couldn’t understand the legal rationale for bringing a case of this nature.”

Last week, when Tabor appeared in court for the charges related to his claim that a large sum of money had gone missing from the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), the mischief charge was dismissed by the magistrate and the other was withdrawn by the police.

Byers argued that in 2016, charges related to mischief “should be struck from the books”. He said: “If they just hang over like a broom over people’s heads, I think it’s going to have a chilling effect on any kind of political discussion.”

The attorney was speaking on this week’s Big Issues programme on OBSERVER Radio. He was joined by political analyst Peter Wickham who cautioned against assuming that politicians in government were directly involved in the police’s actions.

