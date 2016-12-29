Attorney general pledges to ‘hunt’ the criminals

The Attorney General and Public Safety Minister, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, is putting criminals on notice that the government is determined to flush them out and prosecute them in an effort to keep the crime rate down.

At yesterday’s end-of- year press briefing, Benjamin said the aim of his office and the mandate of the commissioner of police is to actively seek out those who continue to break the law.

“I want to make this point clear to all and sundry that if you commit crime, then you will pay the time; if you make life unsafe, you will be sought after and prosecuted.

“This government is determined to create a safe and secure environment and to make sure that all persons who seek to engage in criminal activity will be met with the full brunt of the law. Crime will not be tolerated,” Benjamin said.

While celebrating the gains made in fighting crime, the attorney general admitted that crime has spiked in recent times and that the government will rectify this shortly.

“We know the pockets; we know where the criminals are and we will hunt them down. We want each and every person in this country to feel safe,” Benjamin said.

“No one is going to come to your country except your country is safe; no one is going to feel safe within your borders except your residents themselves feel safe. Over the past years, I am pleased to report that our country was rated among the best secured countries in the region.”

