Attorney found guilty of professional misconduct – disbarred

March 5, 2017 CMC Regional No comments

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar. 5, CMC – A well-known attorney, who is also a senior member of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Harold Brady, has been disbarred from practicing in the country.

The decision that was made on Saturday by the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC), resulted in Brady being struck from the list of licensed legal practitioners in Jamaica.

Brady was disbarred after he was found guilty of professional misconduct last week in relation to allegations that he misappropriated funds belonging to his client, – the state owned entity – the Factories Corporation of Jamaica.

Brady, who represented himself at the hearing, has strongly denied the allegations.
He is among several attorneys now under investigation by the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council.
The Council is also investigating more than 500 complaints filed against attorneys by clients.
