Attorney: Defendants are inconvenienced by unwarranted prosecution

Attorney at law Ralph Francis said accused persons who are prosecuted but eventually acquitted or have their charges dropped is an inconvenience that should be discounted.

Francis represented radio host Algernon “Serpent” Watts who was charged with conspiracy to defraud the Board of Education. But after the case was thrown out by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrates Court last Wednesday, Francis said that defendants experience uneasiness while they are waiting on the court to determine their fate.

He said vindication is not the same as not being charged with a criminal offence.

“This idea that ultimately the matter will go to the courts and the court will decide does not mean the individual does not suffer. If I am charged there are certain conditions that are put to me obtaining freedom—I have to get bail. There is a requirement to report to police three, four … seven times per week,” the lawyer said.

Defendants who are granted bail are required to not only pay a portion of the entire bail, but must surrender their passports to the court, relinquish licensed firearms, secure sureties to sign as insurance that they will turn up for all court dates, and avoid direct and indirect contact with possible witnesses are among bail conditions set by the magistrates’ courts and the High courts.

Francis said that although an accused is granted bail, no matter how trivial the matter may seem, the defendant is continually dealing with the reality of a fine and possible jail time at the end of the trial.

