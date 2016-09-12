Attorney: Defendants are inconvenienced by unwarranted prosecution

September 12, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
New Story
Source: winnfm.com

Source: winnfm.com

Attorney at law Ralph Francis said accused persons who are prosecuted but eventually acquitted or have their charges dropped is an inconvenience that should be discounted.

Francis represented radio host Algernon “Serpent” Watts who was charged with conspiracy to defraud the Board of Education. But after the case was thrown out by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrates Court last Wednesday, Francis said that defendants experience uneasiness while they are waiting on the court to determine their fate.

He said vindication is not the same as not being charged with a criminal offence.

“This idea that ultimately the matter will go to the courts and the court will decide does not mean the individual does not suffer. If I am charged there are certain conditions that are put to me obtaining freedom—I have to get bail. There is a requirement to report to police three, four … seven times per week,” the lawyer said.

Defendants who are  granted bail are required to not only pay a portion of the entire bail, but must surrender their passports to the court, relinquish licensed firearms, secure sureties to sign as insurance that they will turn up for all court dates, and avoid direct and indirect contact with possible witnesses are among bail conditions set by the magistrates’ courts and the High courts.

Francis said that although an accused is granted bail, no matter how trivial the matter may seem, the defendant is continually dealing with the reality of a fine and possible jail time at the end of the trial.

 

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.