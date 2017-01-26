ASYCUDA still under review

Following the introduction of the ASYCUDA World system, officials here have mapped out the next step for review, to ensure that the system is functioning as intended.

The cutting-edge automated system went live on Monday, January 23, but Comptroller of the Antigua & Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, Raju Boddu said only when all the systems are functional and transactions are entered into it, will the division be able to assess its effectiveness.

“We need to see in real life how it is really working for us and later down in the year, once the system is implemented, we really intend to do an IT audit of the system, whether all the controls are in place or not,” he told OBSERVER media.

ASYCUDA World is designed to make trade facilitation less time consuming and more convenient, with the hope of having improved transparency and communications and reduce delays in clearing goods. The allowance of concessions and duty-free have also been programmed into the system.

