ASYCUDA still under review

January 26, 2017 Feature No comments

Comptroller of A & B Customs and Excise Division, Raju Badoo

Following the introduction of the ASYCUDA World system, officials here have mapped out the next step for review, to ensure that the system is functioning as intended.

The cutting-edge automated system went live on Monday, January 23, but Comptroller of the Antigua & Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, Raju Boddu said only when all the systems are functional and transactions are entered into it, will the division be able to assess its effectiveness.

“We need to see in real life how it is really working for us and later down in the year, once the system is implemented, we really intend to do an IT audit of the system, whether all the controls are in place or not,” he told OBSERVER media.

ASYCUDA World is designed to make trade facilitation less time consuming and more convenient, with the hope of having improved transparency and communications and reduce delays in clearing goods.  The allowance of concessions and duty-free have also been programmed into the system.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.